The U.S. Mint is accepting applications through Dec. 31 for an upcoming vacancy on rthe Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The U.S. Mint has issued a call for applicants with special qualifications in numismatics for appointment by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to a four-year term on the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

The position being advertised is currently held by Dennis Tucker, publisher of Whitman Publishing LLC. Tucker’s term expires in 2020.

Tucker was appointed to the CCAC in 2016, attending his first meeting on Feb. 16 of that year.

Four other CCAC seats are set to expire in 2020, but the Mint’s current call for applicants is solely for Tucker’s seat.

The four other CCAC members whose terms are slated to expire in 2020 are:

Mike Moran — collector recommended in 2012 by then Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and appointed by Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner. Recommended in 2016 by McConnell as Senate majority leader and appointed by deputy Treasury Secretary Susan Raskin on behalf of Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew.

Robert W. Hoge — specially qualified as a numismatic curator. Hoge was appointed in March 2012 by Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner. Hoge was reappointed to a second four-year term in 2016 by Raskin on behalf of Lew after the Mint issued a call for applicants. In 2012, Hoge was serving as a numismatic curator at the American Numismatic Society and previously served as curator for the American Numismatic Association’s Money Museum.

Donald Scarinci — an attorney in New Jersey, recommended in 2012 by Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and appointed by Geithner and reappointed to a second four-year-term in 2016 by Raskin on behalf of Lew after recommendation by Reid as Senate minority leader.

Jeanne Stevens-Sollman — representative of general public. Appointed in March 2012 by Treasury Secretary Geithner and reappointed in 2016 by Raskin on behalf of Lew after the Mint sought applicants for the position. Principal Deputy Director of the Mint Rhett Jeppson recommended Stevens-Sollman for reappointment.

Applicants for Tucker’s seat have until Dec. 31 to apply. Applicants should submit a resume and cover letter describing their reasons for seeking and qualifications for membership, by email to info@ccac.gov, by fax to 202–756–6525, or by mail to the United States Mint, 801 Ninth St. NW, Washington, DC 20220, Attn: Jennifer Warren.

