U.S. Mint sales start for standard 14-coin 2012-S Proof

Sales by the United States Mint were to begin May 7 at noon Eastern Daylight Time for the 14-coin 2012-S Proof set.

The standard Proof set is priced at $31.95.

All of the coins in the standard Proof set are composed of the standard alloys and compositions used for the circulating versions of the coin.

The 2012 United States Mint Proof set includes coins in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, now in its third year. The quarter dollars’ reverse designs honor El Yunque National Forest (Puerto Rico), Chaco Culture National Historical Park (New Mexico), Acadia National Park (Maine), Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park (Hawaii) and Denali National Park and Preserve (Alaska).

The set also includes Presidential dollars honoring Chester Arthur, Grover Cleveland — first and second terms — and Benjamin Harrison; the 2012 Native American dollar; and the Kennedy half dollar, Jefferson 5-cent, Roosevelt dime, and Lincoln cent.

All of the coins are struck at the San Francisco Mint and bear the “S” Mint mark.

The coins in the set are manufactured using specially prepared, highly polished dies and planchets, resulting in coins with sharp relief and a mirror-like background. A frosted, sculptured foreground gives them a cameo effect, notes the Mint’s promotional materials for the set.

Orders will be accepted online at www.usmint.gov/catalog and by phone at 800-872-6468. Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 888-321-6468.

All domestic orders will be assessed a shipping and handling fee of $4.95 per order. ¦