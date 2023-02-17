U.S. Mint, Royal Mint plan joint 2024 gold two-coin set

2024 will witness a numismatic collaboration between the U.S. Mint and Britain’s Royal Mint, the second such partnership in three years.

The United States Mint and Britain’s Royal Mint will unite in 2024 to release a Liberty and Britannia numismatic product with pieces struck by both government mints.

The announcement of the collaborative effort was made by U.S. Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson during a media forum in conjunction with the Feb. 3 to 5 World Money Fair in Berlin. Few details were released by Gibson at the forum, and Michael White, spokesman for the U.S. Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, said via email Feb. 9, “We cannot provide details at this time.”

Royal Mint officials were also tight-lipped on the product collaboration between the two government Mints. “Unfortunately, at this moment in time I can’t share any specific details about this with you,” Amy James, the Royal Mint’s communications manager, informed Coin World via email Feb. 13. “I have added your details to our distribution list and will ensure you receive all information when it is available to share.”

The U.S. gold coin would be issued under the Treasury secretary’s discretionary authority and not require congressional approval.

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The U.S. Mint is also set to strike a silver medal, also under existing authority.

As part of Gibson’s Berlin presentation, the U.S. Mint director noted, “In 2024, the U.S. Mint and the Royal Mint will feature emblems of each country: Liberty for the United States and Britannia for England. The coins/medals with the joint design will be offered for sale early in 2024 by both Mints.”

The 2024 Liberty and Britannia initiative is the second recent numismatic collaboration between the two Mints. In 2021 the two Mints joined ranks with a series of coins and medals in gold and silver to recognize the 400th anniversary in 2021 of the landing of the Mayflower at Plymouth Rock.

Proposed designs for the 2024 gold coin and medal to be produced by the U.S. Mint are among a series of designs to be considered by the CCAC for recommendation to the Treasury secretary.

The CCAC’s two-day session set for Feb. 28 and March 1 will also address review of:

➤ Proposed designs for the Willie O’Ree congressional gold medal. O’Ree is a Canadian former professional ice hockey player, best known for being the first black player in the National Hockey League. O’Ree played as a winger for the Boston Bruins. O’Ree’s professional hockey career spanned from 1958 through 1979. From 1998 on, O’Ree has been the NHL’s Diversity Ambassador, traveling across North America to schools and hockey programs to promote messages of inclusion, dedication, and confidence. The legislation authorizing O’Ree’s gold medal was signed into law by President Biden on Jan. 31.

➤ Candidate designs for the 2024 American Innovation dollar for Missouri. The Commission of Fine Arts favored one of the seven initially proposed designs thematic of George Washington Carver, who developed hundreds of uses for peanuts and the sweet potato, that the CFA reviewed Sept. 15, 2022. The CFA requested the composition be returned to the panel for review at a future meeting “with edits that more clearly define Carver from the elements symbolizing his innovations.” The favored Missouri dollar design features a montage of imagery representing Carver’s “lively, fertile mind.”

➤ Discussion of candidate designs for the 2024 American Women quarter dollars. The five 2024 issues will recognize:

Patsy Takemoto Mink, the first woman of color to serve in Congress; Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, a Civil War era surgeon, women’s rights advocate and abolitionist; Pauli Murray, a poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest; Zitkala-Ša (meaning “Red Bird”), also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, a writer, composer, educator, and political activist for Native Americans’ right to United States citizenship and other civil rights; and Celia Cruz (Celia Caridad Cruz Alfonso), a Cuban-American singer, cultural icon, and one of the most popular Latin artists of the 20th century.

The Commission of Fine Arts is not likely to consider the same coin and medal designs as the CCAC until its March 16 meeting.

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