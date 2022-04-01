U.S. Mint reveals subjects of the 2023 American Women quarters

The United States Mint March 31 released the identities of the second five women to be recognized under provisions of the American Women Quarters Program.

Approved for coins to be issued in 2023 are:

➤ Bessie Coleman — pilot, advocate, and pioneer who flew to great heights as the first African American and first Native American woman pilot, as well as the first African American to earn an international pilot’s license.

➤ Jovita Idár — Mexican American journalist, activist, teacher, and suffragist. She devoted her life to fighting against separatist ideologies and sought to create a better future for Mexican Americans.

➤ Edith Kanaka`ole — indigenous Hawaiian composer, chanter, dancer, teacher, and entertainer. Her mo`olelo, or stories, served to rescue aspects of Hawaiian history, customs, and traditions that were disappearing due to the cultural bigotry of the time.

➤ Eleanor Roosevelt — first lady, author, reformer, and leader. As chairperson of the Human Rights Commission where she oversaw the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and as the first chair of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights, she advocated diligently for the civil liberties and needs of the poor, minorities, and the disadvantaged.

➤ Maria Tallchief – America’s first prima ballerina, she broke barriers as a Native American ballerina who exhibited strength and resilience both on and off the stage.

Under provisions of Public Law 116-330 — the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 — the American Women Quarters Program provides for the production and release of five quarter dollars annually from 2022 through 2025, inclusive, for a total of 20 coins comprising the series.

Reverse designs are to be emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of noteworthy American women.

Proposed designs will be rendered by members of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff as well as outside artists that comprise the Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program.

Submitted designs are to be considered by the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, with their recommendations forwarded to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for her final choice.

