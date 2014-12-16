U S Mint resumes Baseball silver dollar sales

The United States Mint will resume taking orders for the Proof and Uncirculated 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollars at noon Eastern Time Dec. 16.

Adam Stump, the deputy director of the U.S. Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, said approximately 3,500 coins combined of both versions will be available.

The household order limit for these products will be 100 units each. Sales will be monitored, and the limit may be adjusted or lifted as warranted. These products will remain on sale until the mintage limit of 400,000 is reached or noon Eastern Time Dec. 31, whichever comes first. These products will only be available online or by calling 800-872-6468.

The 2014 National Baseball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coins went on sale on March 27, 2014. Legislation for this commemorative coin program authorized the United States Mint to issue up to 400,000 silver dollars with Proof and Uncirculated finishes. The United States Mint received orders totaling the maximum mintage of 400,000 units by April 9, 2014. However, beginning April 9, 2014, at approximately 5 p.m. Eastern Time, the United States Mint began allowing customers to place additional orders in the event inventory became available from cancellations or returns. Customers ordering online and by phone were notified that orders placed after April 9 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time were considered to be on a wait list and not guaranteed to be fulfilled.

On April 21, 2014, the United States Mint ceased accepting wait-list orders and declared a sellout of the National Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollars. The Mint canceled all orders that could not be fulfilled due to payment issues, after giving those customers an opportunity to provide updated credit card information for possible fulfillment.

These credit card cancellations made the additional Proof and Uncirculated Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollars available, according to Stump.

