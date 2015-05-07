U.S. Mint sells out Kisatchie National Forest 5-oz. silver bullion
- Published: May 7, 2015, 10 AM
The United States Mint sent the following memo May 7 to its network of authorized purchasers of bullion coins:
2015 America the Beautiful 5 Ounce Silver Bullion Coin - Kisatchie
This is to inform you that we are now SOLD-OUT of Kisatchie National Forest – America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Bullion Coins. The next release will be the Blue Ridge Parkway – America the Beautiful Five Ounce Silver Bullion Coin. We expect this next release will go on sale on Monday, June 22, 2015.
Note from Coin World: The final sales of the bullion version is 42,000 coins for Kisatchie, according to Mint officials. The 65,000 maximum mintage authorized for the Kisatchie designs, to comprise a bullion and numismatic version total, leaves 23,000 coins reserved for the Uncirculated 2015-P coin.
