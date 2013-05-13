U.S. Mint reports product sellouts, repricing

U.S. Mint officials announced April 30 that orders were sufficient to exhaust the maximum allotment of 10,000 three-coin 2013 5-Star Generals Proof sets.

Certain U.S. Mint numismatic products are sold out, and others are repriced because of fluctuations in precious metals prices.

Reported sold out April 30 were the eight-coin 2012-S Limited Edition Silver Proof set, the 2013 5-Star Generals Three-Coin Proof set and the 2012 U.S. Mint Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin set.

Repriced products are the Proof 2013-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar and Uncirculated 2012-P Chaco Culture National Historical Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

The eight-coin 2012-S Limited Edition Silver Proof set, restricted to 50,000 sets, was offered for $149.95 beginning Nov. 27. The U.S. Mint’s April 29 sales report indicates sales of 50,169 sets.

The set contains Proof versions struck at the San Francisco Mint of the Roosevelt dime; quarter dollars representing El Yunque National Forest, Chaco Culture National Historical Park, Acadia National Park, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and Denali National Park; Kennedy half dollar; and the Proof 2012-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint.

The 2013 5-Star Generals Three-Coin Proof set, offered for $522.20 beginning March 21, was limited to 10,000 sets. It contains Proof versions of the gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar.

The individual coins in the program remain available.

The 2012 U.S. Mint Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin set was offered for $49.95 beginning Sept. 6. Last reported sales as of the U.S. Mint’s April 29 sales report were 27,324.

The set contains Uncirculated versions of the four 2012-P Presidential dollar coins, 2012-D Native American dollar and 2012-W American Eagle silver dollar.

Repriced

The price of the Proof 2013-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar dropped to $57.95 May 2. Sales began Jan. 24 at $62.95.

The price of the Uncirculated 2012-P 5-ounce silver Chaco Culture National Historical Park quarter dollar was reduced to $179.95, down from the $204.95 when sales began July 9. The Chaco Culture coin was the only Uncirculated 5-ounce silver coin still on sale when sales were suspended for repricing.

The silver coin and sets were removed from sale April 15 for repricing.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said May 3 that prices for many of the Mint’s 2013 silver products, including the Proof American Eagle, were set last December when silver was trading in a range between $30 and $35 per ounce.

With silver dropping to $23.54 for the April 15 London silver fix, the Mint initiated efforts to adjust pricing to more accurately reflect prevailing silver market metal prices, White said. ¦