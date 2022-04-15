Enrollments for the Proof 2022-S American Eagle silver dollar were cut off at 184,897 coins.

The U.S. Mint accepted enrollments amounting to sales of 469,897 of the Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar.

The bureau’s promotion to customers to enroll in annual product releases has resulted in inventory for several numismatic products being exhausted even before the product reaches its public sale date.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed to Coin World April 12 that, in addition to the Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar enrollments, the Mint also recorded 184,897 Proof 2022-S American Eagle silver dollars sold through the enrollment options, and 147,897 of the Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle silver dollars.

The 2022 enrollments for the West Point Mint Proof coins registered considerably higher sales than sales generated for the 2021 issue of the same product.

2021 sales total 299,507 for the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar, 198,039 for the Proof 2021-S coin and 172,861 for the Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar.

