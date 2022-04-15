U.S. Mint reports enrollment totals for American Eagle products
- Published: Apr 15, 2022, 8 AM
The U.S. Mint accepted enrollments amounting to sales of 469,897 of the Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar.
The bureau’s promotion to customers to enroll in annual product releases has resulted in inventory for several numismatic products being exhausted even before the product reaches its public sale date.
U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White confirmed to Coin World April 12 that, in addition to the Proof 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar enrollments, the Mint also recorded 184,897 Proof 2022-S American Eagle silver dollars sold through the enrollment options, and 147,897 of the Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle silver dollars.
The 2022 enrollments for the West Point Mint Proof coins registered considerably higher sales than sales generated for the 2021 issue of the same product.
2021 sales total 299,507 for the Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar, 198,039 for the Proof 2021-S coin and 172,861 for the Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Apr 14, 2022, 2 PM
Market Analysis: Rare holders from NGC’s early years
-
US Coins Apr 14, 2022, 2 PM
Civil War era Proof gold coins from the Simpson Collection offered
-
World Coins Apr 13, 2022, 8 PM
Monnaie de Paris sells Ukraine medals to aid hunger relief
-
US Coins Apr 13, 2022, 4 PM
2022 Kennedy half dollar bag and roll sales start May 5