U.S. Mint releases sales totals for 2019 commemorative coins

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The single Proof 2019-P American Legion 100th Anniversary silver dollar was the most popular individual numismatic product from that commemorative coin program. Overall sales, however, were lower than for the Apollo 11 coins.

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The 2019 Apollo 11 Half Dollar Special set, with 99,998 sets sold of the maximum 100,000 sets offered, was the most popular numismatic product offered by the U.S. Mint in the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program.

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program proved a hit with collectors for a number of product options.

At least one option of the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program was a hit with collectors, with the 2019 Apollo 11 Half Dollar Special set being the most popular of the numismatic products offered.

Offered at $53.95 per set without household ordering limits, the set contains a Proof 2019-S Apollo 11 50th Anniversary clad Proof half dollar and an Enhanced Reverse Proof copper-nickel clad 2019-S Kennedy half dollar, with both coins struck at the San Francisco Mint.

Sales through Dec. 31 indicate 99,998 of the maximum 100,000 sets available were sold. The Enhanced Reverse Proof Kennedy half dollar was available only in the set.

The single Proof 2019-P American Legion 100th Anniversary silver dollar was the most popular individual numismatic product from that commemorative coin program.

The enabling legislation called for a maximum release in Proof and Uncirculated versions of 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars across all product options.

The Mint recorded combined sales of 44,900, or 89.8 percent of the gold coins — 32,865 Proof and 12,035 Uncirculated coins.

Silver dollars sales reached 278,716, or 69.67 percent of the total permitted under the law — 219,015 Proof dollars and 59,701 Uncirculated coins.

Combined total half dollar sales reached 208,750, or 27.8 percent of the maximum 750,000 authorized. Sales comprised 68,824 single Proof 2019-S Apollo 11 half dollars, and additional 99,998 Proof half dollars in the half dollar set and 41,748 of the 2019-D Uncirculated Apollo 11 half dollars.

The U.S. Mint also recorded sales of 68,306 of the Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 5-ounce silver dollar. The product was limited to 100,000 coins.

American Legion

The 2019 American Legion 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Programs offered the same denominations and maximum mintages in Proof and Uncirculated as the Apollo 11 program. Sales figures were much lower than for Apollo 11.

Sales totals through Dec. 31 were recorded as:

➤ Single Proof 2019-W gold $5 coin, 3,191.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2019-W gold $5 coin, 2,929.

➤ Single Proof 2019-P silver dollar, 44,022.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2019-P silver dollar, 13,790.

➤ Single Proof clad 2019-S half dollar, 18,812.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2019-D half dollar, 11,430.

➤ American Legion Proof Silver Dollar and Medal set, 9,888, maximum release 10,000.

➤ American Legion three-coin set (one each of the Proof gold $5 coin, silver dollar, and copper-nickel clad half dollar), 7,451.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter