U.S. Mint releases images of struck 2020 quarter dollars

The 55th of 56 America the Beautiful quarter dollars depicts a regal fritillary butterfly in Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas. The Proof version is shown here.

Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve is recognized on the 2020 quarter dollar for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollar is the second to be issued in 2020. Illustrated is the Proof version.

The first 2020 quarter dollar will represent the National Park of American Samoa.

The U.S. Mint in 2020 will release coins 51 through 55 for the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The U.S. Mint has released images of struck versions of the five 2020 America the Beautiful quarter dollars produced in Proof and Uncirculated Mint set finishes.

The coins are being produced at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints in a number of finishes and various compositions, for circulation and for inclusion in annual sets and individual sales. The coins are being struck in copper-nickel clad versions for circulation and as numismatic products; in .999 fine silver for annual sets; and in Uncirculated and bullion 5-ounce .999 fine silver versions.

While the Philadelphia and Denver Mints will strike the 2020 quarter dollars in copper-nickel clad versions for circulation release, those clad coins produced with a circulation-quality finish at San Francisco will be issued only as a numismatic product.

The 2020 coins celebrate the National Park of American Samoa, Weir Farm National Historic Site in Connecticut, Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in Vermont, and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas.

The first numismatic product the Mint will offer to collectors that will contain all of the 2020 coins is the copper-nickel clad five-coin 2020-S America the Beautiful Quarters Proof set, which goes on sale Jan. 14.

Additional offerings during the first quarter of 2020 will be sales of bags and rolls of circulation quality National Park of American Samoa quarter dollars from all three Mints, starting Feb. 3. The Uncirculated 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-ounce silver quarter dollar will follow on Feb. 6. The American Samoa quarter dollar will be released into general circulation through the Federal Reverse on Feb. 3.

Clad Proof versions of the 2020-S National Park of American Samoa quarter dollar and the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter dollar will be included, respectively, in the Mint’s Birth Set 2020 and 2020 Happy Birthday Coin Set, both to become available Jan. 3.

United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard Masters designed and Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted the National Park of American Samoa coin. Masters’ design, according to the Mint narrative, “depicts a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup.”

The Weir Farm National Historic Site coin was designed by AIP artist Justin Kunz and sculpted by Hemphill. The design “portrays an artist, wearing a painter’s smock, painting outside Julian Alden Weir’s studio at Weir Farm,” according to the Mint’s narrative.

The Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve quarter dollar reverse design is by Masters and sculpted by Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. The design, according to the Mint’s narrative, “depicts a red mangrove tree in an early stage of its life cycle, as it evolves from a very small plant to an adult tree.”

Donna Weaver, an AIP artist and retired Mint sculptor-engraver, designed the reverse for the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park quarter dollar, with the sculpting by Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso. The design, according to the Mint, “depicts a young girl completing the planting of a Norway spruce seedling near an established tree, continuing the life cycle of the forest.”

AIP artist Emily S. Damstra designed the reverse for the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter dollar. Damstra’s design was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon. Damstra’s design “depicts a skyward view of a Regal Fritillary butterfly against a backdrop of Big Bluestem and Indian grasses, iconic to Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.”

