U.S. Mint releases figures from promotional vault sales

Among older numismatic products collecting dust in the U.S. Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee, was this Uncirculated 2016-P Cumberland Gap National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

The U.S. Mint did its best Nov. 27 and 28 to empty the vaults of its contracted order fulfillment center’s inventory of unsold numismatic products dating as far back as the 2014 production year.

The chart illustrated on this page identifies sales recorded for each of the 57 products the bureau offered online in limited quantities.

U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White indicated Dec. 5 that the Mint plans to offer any still-remaining products through a “Last Chance” sale beginning before the end of calendar year 2023 and continue until all items are sold.

The oldest item for which sales were recorded was the Uncirculated 2014-P Everglades National Park 5-ounce .999 fine silver quarter dollar.

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One numismatic item that recorded high sales, with 461 sold during the Mint’s Cyber Vault Sale, was the Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar with enhanced obverse design and completely new reverse first introduced in June 2021.

White said Mint customers can browse the bureau’s website at https://catalog.usmint.gov/vault-sale, where the vault sale products are randomly listed.

For the first 24 hours of the sale, there was a household order limit of one on all vault sale products.

Customers who already purchased a product were not able to purchase again during the first 24 hours.

After 24 hours, the household order limit on all vault sale items was lifted, White said.

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