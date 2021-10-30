U.S. Mint rebrands numismatic educational outlet

The Design A Coin link illustrates the creation of a coin from sketch to die manufacturing to production and distribution.

After more than 20 years as H.I.P. Pocket Change, the U.S. Mint’s website for young collectors has been rebranded as Coin Classroom.

After two decades as The H.I.P. Pocket Change Kids Site, the U.S. Mint’s online numismatic education outlet has been rebranded as the U.S. Mint Coin Classroom.

The Coin Classroom provides budding collectors with information on the coin making and coin collecting processes, and also provides classroom educators detailed plans for in-school and online instruction.

The Mint’s education content, including teacher lesson plans, are located online on the Coin Classroom link at https://www.usmint.gov/learn/kids. Check the Resources tab for materials targeted for grades kindergarten through sixth, although the materials can be customized for all school ages.

An expanded introductory section refines content by focusing the Coin Classroom on the mission of the Mint and circulating coin production and distribution.

To enhance kids’ understanding of key concepts such as coin composition, finishes and symbols, the Mint has introduced more detailed graphics and improved existing imagery.

An added section devoted to the “Life of a Coin” follows the path from designing a coin, to coin production, distribution and final retirement from commerce. The section details the design process, parts of a coin and coin metal composition.

The updated educational resources division offers adults lesson plans that teach history and the work of the Mint.

The section dedicated to circulating coins illustrates the six denominations that are currently produced at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints with a circulation-quality finish — Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, the quarter dollar, Kennedy half dollar and Native American dollar.

The cent is identified as a “penny” although the coin is legislated as a cent and detailed as such on the coin’s reverse.

For the quarter dollar, the obverse design illustrated recognizes sculptor John Flanagan’s portrait of George Washington as reduced in 1999 for the State quarter dollars program and continued through the 2021 end of the America’s Beautiful Quarters Program. For the 2021 second quarter dollar — Washington Crossing the Delaware — Flanagan’s original portrait of Washington as used on the quarter dollar from 1932 to 1998 has been restored and will be used in 2021. A new portrait based on a 1932 submission by Laura Gardin Fraser will be used starting in 2022.

Educational videos are also linked to the Coin Classroom site, with 21 currently linked to the site and more available on the Mint’s YouTube channel.

“The U.S. Mint Coin Classroom still includes the Mint’s free online games such as Coin Stamper, Counting With Coins, and Gold Rush,” according to the Mint. “Some games teach counting, probability, and other math skills. Other games focus on sharing information about coin programs and the Mint in fun and engaging ways.”

