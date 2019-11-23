U.S. Mint readies bag, roll sales for final two 2019 American Innovation coins

2019 American Innovation $1 coins reflecting New Jersey and Georgia are next up in the series from the U.S. Mint.

The U.S> Mint has two more American Innovation $1 coins to issue in 2019 with a circulation-quality finish.

The final two circulation quality 2019 American Innovation dollars will be released by the U.S. Mint in bags and rolls before the end of the year.

The American Innovation dollar for New Jersey was set for release Nov. 21 and the American Innovation dollar for Georgia goes on sale Dec. 19.

The coins are being offered in 25-coin rolls of either designs from either the Denver or Philadelphia Mint at $32.95 per roll. The coins are also being offered in 100-coin Mint-sewn canvas bags for $11.95 per bag.

The reverse of the New Jersey dollar was rendered by Artistic Infusion Program artist Paul C. Balin and sculpted by Hemphill.

The New Jersey dollar reverse, according to the Mint, “features an electric light bulb, developed by Thomas Edison and his team of researchers in New Jersey. The advent of commercially manufactured light bulbs gave people easy control over light in homes and businesses, which drastically changed infrastructure, business, and society by allowing work and social activities to occur regardless of the time of day.”

The Georgia dollar reverse design was rendered by Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

Damstra’s design “features the Trustees’ Garden, established by James Oglethorpe in 1734.

“Oglethorpe was a British soldier, Member of Parliament, and philanthropist who founded the Colony of Georgia. The Trustees’ Garden is considered one of the first agriculture experimental gardens in America.

“The ten acres of land, located in Savannah, included plants from around the world so the colonists could determine the best crops for the Georgia climate. The Trustees’ Garden reflected the scientific and commercial aspirations of the trustees and their backers in England.”

The reverse design “depicts a hand planting seeds in the inscription TRUSTEES’ GARDEN from which grows a variety of species representing the variety of plants grown in the garden: an orange tree seedling, sassafras, grapes, white mulberry, flax, peaches, olive, and a young shoot too small to be identified,” according to the Mint narrative.

The common obverse for the dollar series features a rendition of the Statue of Liberty by Justin Kunz, an artist with the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, a member of the Mint’s engraving staff at the Philadelphia Mint.

