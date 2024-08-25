U.S. Mint product selected as Coin of the Year winner

U.S. Mint Director Ventris Gibson accepts the 2024 Coin of the Year Award on behalf of all Mint employees Aug. 8 during the ANA’s World’s Fair of Money for the 2023 High Relief gold American Liberty $100 coin.

The United States Mint received the 41st Coin of the Year award Aug. 8, during a presentation at the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money, in Rosemont, Illinois.

The award ceremony, sponsored by the ANA and the Journal of East Asian Numismatics, marks its return to the ANA after being held more than a decade at the World Money Fair in Berlin.

The COTY-winning coin, the 2023 High Relief gold $100 American Liberty, Liberty Through Perseverance coin, with a bristlecone pine standing for enduring liberty, also won the contest’s top slot in the Best Gold Coin category.

The awards originally debuted in 1984 (for coins issued in 1982), coordinated by Krause Publications. The program continues today under the auspices of publisher Active Interest Media.

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The aim of the award is to “provide recognition of outstanding coin design and marketing efforts worldwide, and to stimulate other governments to greater participation in both areas,” according to the organizers.

Toward choosing the award, a jury of coin designers, collectors, mint officials and other numismatic experts nominate coins across 10 categories; one of the 10 category winners is then selected for the top spot. Coins honored in the 2024 ceremony were nominated from issues dated 2023.

More winners

Other categories and the winning coins for each are:

Most Historically Significant Coin: 2023 Cameroon 2,000-franc Sumerian Civilization coin.

Best Contemporary Event Coin: 2023 Ukraine 10-hryvnia The Courage to Be UA coin.

Best Silver Coin: 2023 Austria €20 The Neutron Star coin.

Best Crown Coin: 2023 Cook Islands silver $10 Astrolabe coin.

Best Circulating Coin: 2023 China brass 5-yuan Sheng Role — Chinese Peking Opera Art coin.

Best Bimetallic Coin: 2023 Austria silver ring, niobium center €25 Global Heating coin.

Most Artistic Coin: 2023 Latvia silver €5 Riga Fashion coin.

Most Innovative Coin: 2023 France macaroon-shaped gold €200 Pierre Herme coin.

Most Inspirational Coin: 2023 Canada silver $50 Allegory of Peace coin.

Organizers in recent years have also declared a lifetime achievement award for coin designers, and Ligita Franckevica, a sculptor from the Bank of Latvia, was the 2024 winner.

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