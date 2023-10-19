U.S. Mint plans to resurrect 1794 dollar designs

The American Liberty silver medal and gold coin will, like the original coin, lack any denominational markings on the obverse or reverse.

The master dies for the 2024 American Liberty silver medal and 2025 American Liberty gold coin will be laser engraved.

The 2024 American Liberty silver medal and 2025 American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin will bear designs Chief Engraver Robert Scot designed and engraved for the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar first issued on Oct. 15, 1794.

The Commission of Fine Arts was scheduled to consider the designs Oct. 19, with the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to review the designs the following week.

The medal will be a 1-ounce .999 fine silver issue, and the coin a 1-ounce .9999 fine gold issue.

According to the U.S. Mint’s design narrative, “To honor the original, the Mint will follow the same minimal inscriptions on the 1794 Flowing Hair dollar coin on both the silver medal and gold coin. The original edge inscribed denomination will also be included on the gold coin.

Laser engraving

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In keeping with the program’s focus on modernity, the Mint will employ innovative manufacturing techniques to recreate the iconic Flowing Hair designs.

“Since 2007, the Mint has used computer numerical control (CNC) technology for producing master tooling,” according to Mint officials. “Now, having incorporated advanced laser technology into our production processes, the Mint plans to begin laser engraving master dies.

“The 2024 American Liberty silver medals and 2025 American Liberty gold coins will be the first to fully incorporate this new technology into the manufacturing process, an achievement that represents the culmination of years of research and development.”

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