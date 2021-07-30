U.S. Mint plans public auction of Ryder-struck coins

Participating in April 10 production of 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver and gold bullion coins were, left to right, chief engraver Joseph F. Menna; former chief engraver John Mercanti, designer and engraver of the Reverse of 1986 Heraldic Eagle design; West Point Mint superintendent Ellen McCullom and U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder. The Mint will auctioning special sets of the bullion coin versions personally struck by Ryder.

2021 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins personally struck by Mint Director David J. Ryder will be auctioned to the public later in 2021.

Sometime later in calendar year 2021, the United States Mint plans to offer by public auction 500 four-coin sets containing both versions of the 2021 American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins personally struck at the West Point Mint by U.S. Mint Director David J. Ryder.

Each of the 500 four-coin 2021 American Eagles at Dusk and at Dawn 35th Anniversary sets will contain one example each of the 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coins and both 2021 bullion versions of the gold 1-ounce $50 American Eagle.

Each set will also include certificates of authenticity bearing the director’s hand-written signature.

As of July 28, none of the 500 sets had been assembled and packaged, and images were unavailable.

Details about how the public auction will be conducted were not forthcoming as of July 29.

Production expands

On July 27, U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White explained that while all 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver bullion coins sold to authorized purchasers as of that date were produced at the West Point Mint, “production began July 12 at the U.S. Mint at San Francisco of up to one million New Design American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins, which will be put on sale to our Authorized Purchasers later in the year.”

None of the bullion coins exhibit a Mint mark indicating the production facility at which output was rendered.

“The Mint’s goal is to ensure that the American Eagle Silver Bullion Coins struck at any of its facilities are identical and indistinguishable from one another,” White said. “We anticipate publicly posting the lot numbers of the boxes containing the San Francisco struck coins in the Mint’s FOIA Reading Room after production has been completed.”

The U.S. Mint’s Freedom of Information Act Reading Room pages on the Mint’s website indicate 500-coin “monster” boxes of 2021 American Eagle silver bullion coins from production at the San Francisco Mint range in lot numbers 800,001 to 802,000.

Box labels from Philadelphia Mint production reflect numbers from 400,001 to 400,991.

The labels are also designated with a capital A or B indicating the contents are either Reverse of 1986 or Reverse of 2021 coins, respectively.

The Reverse of 1986 coins reflect the gold and silver American Eagle obverse and reverse designs introduced for the American Eagle Gold and Silver Bullion Coin Programs in the fall of 1986.

The Reverse of 2021 bullion releases feature completely new reverse designs paired with obverses exhibiting enhanced device details to more closely represent the original designs by sculptor Adolph A. Weinman from the Walking Liberty half dollar for the silver coin and sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ vision for the $20 double eagle adapted for the gold American Eagle series.

