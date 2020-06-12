U.S. Mint phone line remains closed for the foreseeable future

Orders for all numismatic products currently offered by the U.S. Mint are currently being accepted only online.

Collectors wanting to place orders with the U.S. Mint for numismatic products by phone have been unable to use that method for roughly three months.

Since mid-March, customers have been restricted to only online order placement, which is expected to remain the case for the foreseeable future.

“We’re not currently taking orders via customer care representatives because they are working from home and so are not in a secure environment to handle credit card data,” Mint spokesman Mike White told Coin World June 8 via email.

“There is no timeline for when we will resume taking orders by phone,” White said. “Our customer service support provider’s employees are in a work from home status, and out of an abundance of caution with respect to transaction security, we will begin taking phone orders when these employees return to their office.”

The toll-free telephone order placement number, 800-USA-MINT, is operated on behalf of the Mint by PSFweb, under contract, from offices near Dallas. Orders are shipped from PSFweb’s product fulfillment center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Currently, anyone wanting to place orders for numismatic products from the U.S. Mint must do so via the bureau’s website at www.usmint.gov.

Shipping for some numismatic products is delayed because minting was interrupted intermittently at production facilities amid COVID-19 safety concerns.

