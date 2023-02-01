U.S. Mint official on hand at January FUN show

Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

Kristie McNally, named U.S. Mint deputy director earlier in 2022 after serving as chief financial officer, hosted two events with young collectors at FUN on Jan. 7.

U.S. Mint Deputy Director Kristie McNally represented the bureau at the recent Florida United Numismatists convention Jan. 4 to 8 in Orlando.

For the 68th FUN show the Mint returned with its booth display for the first time since 2020, because of the intervening pandemic.

The Mint booth did not offer for sale any 2023 numismatic products, but inventory from previous releases was available.

McNally addressed collectors and others Jan. 5 in ceremonies opening the convention. During the convention, McNally met with customers, collectors, and Young Numismatists during three informal “meet and greet” events.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

McNally was queried by event attendees about the U.S. Mint’s production processes and programs. Attendees received signed note cards and were able to take photos with McNally.

Young collectors who visited the Mint’s booth also received a signed 2023 American Women Quarters Program coin board.

McNally hosted two events with young collectors on Jan. 7. The first was with Scouts seeking to earn their Coin Collecting merit badge.

McNally addressed coin production, coin design details and the history behind the Mint’s production facilities.

The second event, an afternoon session, was attended by approximately 40 fledgling young collectors.

Attendees to both events were also presented with Uncirculated circulation-quality examples of the 2023-P American Women, Bessie Coleman quarter dollar.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter