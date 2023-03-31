U.S. Mint offering new products starting in May

A bronze composition version of the U.S. Coast Guard Armed Services medal is to be released May 11 by the U.S. Mint. Illustrated is the silver version. The U.S. Mint as of March 29 did not have available images of the bronze medal. The bronze medal will carry the same designs as those that appear on the silver version.

The silver Abraham Lincoln Presidential medal will go on sale to the public from the United States Mint starting May 1.

The United States Mint has announced issue dates for five more numismatic products it is releasing in calendar year 2023, including medals for the U.S. Coast Guard and Abraham Lincoln.

The United States Mint has announced issue dates for five more numismatic products it is releasing in calendar year 2023.

Release dates, product descriptions and pricing where known follow:

May 1: Abraham Lincoln Presidential 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal, $75; Matte Finish, unlimited mintage, struck at the San Francisco Mint without that facility’s S Mint mark.

The medal’s obverse portrays the 16th president facing right. On the reverse, an ornate decorative wreath wraps around the central inscription INAUGURATED / PRESIDENT / OF THE / UNITED STATES / MARCH 4, 1861. / SECOND TERM / MARCH 4, 1865. / ASSASSINATED / April 14, 1865.

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May 11: U.S. Coast Guard bronze medal, 1.5 inches, unlimited mintage, struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint, $20. Mint officials have not yet disclosed which of the two bronze compositions for medals will be used — whether 90% copper and 10% zinc or 95% copper and 5% zinc.

The medal is one in a series offered in silver and bronze celebrating the contributions of the nation’s armed services.

May 15: Kennedy half dollar two-roll set of circulation quality coins struck at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, each roll containing 20 coins, $34.50 per set. Advance orders may be placed via the subscription option on the Mint’s website, www.usmint.gov. The 200-coin mixed canvas bag of 100 coins each from the two Mints, $147, will also be issued; subscription option is also available.

The canvas bags are miniature versions of the canvas bags the Mint used to transport circulating coinage to contracted Federal Reserve Bank armored carriers for circulation distribution. The larger bags were discontinued after 2002 when the U.S. Mint moved to jumbo bags capable of holding tens of thousands of coins and requiring a forklift to move. Jumbo- bagged coins are taken by the armored carriers for machine wrapping in paper or shrink plastic rolls, then boxed for release to the local banks or financial institutions that have ordered the coins.

May 25: Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar, struck at the West Point Mint, enhanced security features include an anti-counterfeit reeded edge variation exhibited as a notch at about the 8 o’clock position when viewed obverse side up, unlimited mintage, $76. Subscription option available.

The Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle silver dollar had a maximum mintage set at 160,000 coins. As of the March 26, 2023, sales report, 154,532 of the coins were sold. The 2022-W coin is no longer available from the U.S. Mint.

The raw planchets for the Uncirculated version are the same as those employed for the bullion and Proof versions, except that they receive special treatment to execute the satiny Uncirculated finish.



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