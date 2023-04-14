U.S. Mint numismatic products get June launches

The United States Mint’s June releases of numismatic products will include an Uncirculated American Eagle gold coin, one of five American Women quarter dollars, one of four American Innovation dollars and an annual Proof set.

The Mint’s sales catalog will offer the following 2023 products, some in limited quantities:

➤ June 1: Uncirculated 2023-W American Eagle gold $50 coin. Retail pricing will be announced closer to the release date and be based on the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals. Sales of the Uncirculated 2022-W American Eagle gold coin totaled 8,808 as of April 2, 2023.

➤ June 5: 40-coin rolls and 100-coin bags of the circulation quality 2023 American Women, Eleanor Roosevelt quarter dollar, the third of five coins to be issued in the 20-coin series this calendar year, and eighth overall. Ordering in advance by subscription is available at the U.S. Mint website, www.usmint.gov. The 100-coin bags of quarter dollars, from either the Philadelphia or Denver Mint, are priced at $45 per bag; bag sales are limited to 7,860 bags from each Mint. The 40-coin rolls are offered in sets. A two-roll set — one from the Denver Mint and one from the Philadelphia Mint — is priced at $40 per set in an offer limited to sales of 9,140 sets. A three-roll set, priced at $60, comprises one 40-coin roll each from the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints; the offering is limited to a maximum of 12,620 sets (the circulation quality San Francisco Mint coin is offered only in the three-roll set).

➤ June 26: 25-coin rolls and 100-coin bags of 2023 American Innovation, Indiana dollars, priced at $34.50 per roll, from either the Philadelphia or Denver Mint. The roll limit for this product offer is 8,000 rolls from each facility. The 100-coin bag is priced at $117.50 per bag, with a 3,000-bag maximum available from each facility. Advance orders for all these products are available by subscription.

➤ June 26: 10-coin 2023-S Proof set with all coins in base metals: copper-plated zinc Lincoln cent; copper-nickel Jefferson 5-cent coin; copper-nickel clad American Women quarter dollars recognizing Bessie Coleman, Edith Kanaka‘ole, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jovita Idar and Maria Tallchief; copper-nickel clad Kennedy half dollar; and the manganese-brass clad Native American dollar representing American Indians in ballet. The set is priced at $35 each. Advance orders may be placed by subscription.

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