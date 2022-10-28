U.S. Mint lowers orders for Anna May Wong quarter rolls

U.S. Mint officials reduced advance orders for three-roll sets of 2022 Anna May Wong quarter dollars to accommodate sales to the general public.

Some United States Mint customers will not receive the number of three-roll sets of 2022 American Women, Anna May Wong quarter dollars they ordered in advance under the bureau’s subscription option after Mint officials unilaterally reduced order quantities or canceled orders outright.

Customers who placed advance orders received e-mail notification before the Oct. 25 on-sale offering to the public that because of demand, advance orders were being restricted to one set.

Some multiple advance subscriptions were canceled by the U.S. Mint altogether to ensure that no customers received more than one three-roll set.

The sets, offered at $54, comprise 40-coin rolls of circulation-quality finish quarter dollars from production at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

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The San Francisco Mint strikes are not released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve.

Denver and Philadelphia Mint output not reserved for numismatic sales were issued into general commerce channels on Oct. 24.

Sufficient orders had been placed by advance subscription to absorb the total number of planned three-roll sets, limited to 7,620. Some sellers on eBay are offering sets for as high as $650.

As of Oct. 26, all of the ordering options for the coin were listed being of “currently unavailable” status. In addition to the three-roll set, the single-roll options of Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint quarter dollars were unavailable, as were the single 100-coin bags of Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint coins.

As orders are fulfilled, it is possible some of the options may become available again through order cancellation or rejection of credit cards.

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