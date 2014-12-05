U S Mint limits gold Proof Kennedy half dollar to 75 thousand
- Published: Dec 5, 2014, 3 AM
The United States Mint announced Dec. 5 that the 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Gold Proof Coin will have a product limit of 75,000 coins.
As of Nov. 30, the Mint has sold 67,640 coins. The coin is currently being offered for $1,165. When the issue went on sale Aug. 5, the purchase price was $1,240.
RELATED: First gold Kennedy half dollar sold resells for $100,000
Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy half dollar, the coin is the first-ever gold half dollar offered by the United States Mint. Each coin contains 0.75 troy ounce of .9999 fine gold and is struck with a Proof finish at the West Point Mint in New York. The coin is dual-dated 1964–2014 on the obverse and bears the West Point Mint's W Mint mark.
Coins can be purchased via the United States Mint’s website, or by telephone at toll-free 800-874-6468.
Read Coin World's previous gold Kennedy coverage:
- Mint announces pricing for gold Proof 2014 Kennedy half dollar
- United States Mint limits gold Proof Kennedy half sales at ANA
- Gold Kennedy half dollars: First four in line get an offer for $20,000 from two dealers
- Wait for first gold Proof Kennedy 'worth every second,' while 'chaos' described further down the line
- Mint ends in-person sales of gold Kennedy half dollars
- Denver Mint 'stampede' atypical for gold half dollar purchasers
- Kennedy gold Proof half dollar sales slacken
- Market starts to sort itself out for gold Kennedy after 'hoopla'
- U S Mint to evaluate sales of Proof gold Kennedy half dollars
- Kennedy gold Proof half certification sales mismatch
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes