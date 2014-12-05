US Coins

U S Mint limits gold Proof Kennedy half dollar to 75 thousand

The U.S. Mint has put a maximum release ceiling of 75,000 of the Proof 1964–2014-W Kennedy 50th Anniversary gold half dollar.

Images courtesy of U.S. Mint

The United States Mint announced Dec. 5 that the 2014 50th Anniversary Kennedy Half-Dollar Gold Proof Coin will have a product limit of 75,000 coins.

As of Nov. 30, the Mint has sold 67,640 coins. The coin is currently being offered for $1,165. When the issue went on sale Aug. 5, the purchase price was $1,240.

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Kennedy half dollar, the coin is the first-ever gold half dollar offered by the United States Mint. Each coin contains 0.75 troy ounce of .9999 fine gold and is struck with a Proof finish at the West Point Mint in New York. The coin is dual-dated 1964–2014 on the obverse and bears the West Point Mint's W Mint mark.

Coins can be purchased via the United States Mint’s website, or by telephone at toll-free 800-874-6468.

