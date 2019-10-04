U.S. Mint has circulating coin plans on schedule for 2020 release

Collectors have been trying feverishly to locate the limited number of 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars released into general circulation.

For 2020, the U.S. Mint is exploring several options for circulation releases of U.S. coins. Illustrated is one of the 2019-W quarter dollars released.

The U.S. Mint is considering a number of possible options for special circulating coinage for 2020.

Mint officials indicate a decision has not yet been made on which option or options will be initiated, the denominations that will be pursued, which Mint production facilities will strike the coins, nor how many or each issue will be distributed or how distribution will be executed.

Any 2020 programs will follow upon the 2019 programs for both circulating and numismatic coins.

The Mint introduced two special initiatives in 2019, both involving the West Point Mint, that created a buzz in numismatic circles.

As a customer bonus, three 2019-W Lincoln cents in different finishes were distributed free to Mint customers who ordered annual 2019 sets.

For circulation, the West Point Mint struck 2 million of each 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollar and salted them into shipments of Denver Mint and Philadelphia Mint quarter dollar coin production to select Federal Reserve Bank distribution points nationwide.

This is a breaking story. As new details become available, Coin World will report them.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter