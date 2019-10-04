U.S. Mint has circulating coin plans on schedule for 2020 release
- Published: Oct 4, 2019, 10 AM
The U.S. Mint is considering a number of possible options for special circulating coinage for 2020.
Mint officials indicate a decision has not yet been made on which option or options will be initiated, the denominations that will be pursued, which Mint production facilities will strike the coins, nor how many or each issue will be distributed or how distribution will be executed.
Any 2020 programs will follow upon the 2019 programs for both circulating and numismatic coins.
The Mint introduced two special initiatives in 2019, both involving the West Point Mint, that created a buzz in numismatic circles.
As a customer bonus, three 2019-W Lincoln cents in different finishes were distributed free to Mint customers who ordered annual 2019 sets.
For circulation, the West Point Mint struck 2 million of each 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollar and salted them into shipments of Denver Mint and Philadelphia Mint quarter dollar coin production to select Federal Reserve Bank distribution points nationwide.
This is a breaking story. As new details become available, Coin World will report them.
