U.S. Mint officials unveiled a new promotion offering a free 2018 American Liberty tenth-ounce gold coin with the purchase of the 2017 1-ounce version of the gold coin, offered for a limited time.

For a two-week period beginning Aug. 1 ending Aug. 15, collectors were offered the opportunity by the U.S. Mint to acquire the Proof 2017 American Liberty, 225th Anniversary 1-ounce .9999 fine gold $100 coin and have the Proof 2018 American Liberty tenth-ounce $10 gold coin added as a bonus, at no extra cost beyond the price charged for just the $100 coin.

Mint officials indicated that fewer than 1,000 of each coin would be made available from inventory for the two-for-one offer, with no household-order restrictions.

The 2017 $100 coin is currently offered individually at $2,665, while the 2018 $10 coin is offered individually at $330.

Sales for the Proof 2017 coin opened on April 6, 2017, at $1,640 per coin. The maximum authorization was for 100,000 coins, with no household-order restrictions. The spot price for an ounce of pure gold in 2017 on the London market at the time the coins went on sale was $1,252.50, according to Kitco.com. Kitco.com reports gold closed Aug. 1, 2022, at $1,772.40 per troy ounce.

The Proof 2018 $10 coin originally went on sale Feb. 8, 2018, at $215 per coin, when gold was $1,315.45 per ounce, with an order limit of five coins per household. The maximum mintage was set at 135,000 coins.

As of the Mint’s July 24, 2022, sales report, the Mint recorded sales of 35,859 of the 2017 $100 coin and 49,436 of the 2018 $10 coin.

The two issues are the first U.S. coins to depict a portrait of a Black woman as an allegorical Liberty. The same two designs were also used on a Proof 2017-P American Liberty silver medal sold by the United States Mint.



Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter