U.S. Mint discounts three 2021 annual sets for limited time

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 15, 2022, 10 AM
To clear out remaining inventory, the U.S. Mint is offering 40% discounts on three collector sets, including the 2021 Uncirculated Coin set.

Images courtesy of the United States Mint.

The U.S. Mint is offering to its customers 40% discounts on 2021 Proof, Silver Proof and Uncirculated Coin sets through Sept. 30 or while inventory remains.

Customer orders are restricted to one of each set. Notifications were sent by email Sept. 13 and 14 providing a one-time use code to apply the discount.

The seven-coin standard clad Proof set first went on sale March 5, 2021, at $32. Total sales recorded through Sept. 11 are 507,178 sets. As of Sept. 14, there were 2,926 sets remaining.

The seven-coin Silver Proof set originally went on sale April 22, 2021, at $105 per set. The Sept. 11 sales report indicates 289,999 sets are sold and 26,279 are still in the Mint's inventory.

The Proof coins for both sets were struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The 14-coin Uncirculated Coin set, containing seven coins each produced at both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, was first offered at $25.25 when it went on sale Sept. 28, 2021. As of Sept. 14 the Mint had 46,495 sets remaining in stock.

The 40% discount is taken off the established retail prices.

The offer allows the Mint to reduce or eliminate the number of sets for which packaging would otherwise be destroyed as coins were melted for metal reclamation.

