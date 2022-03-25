U.S. Mint details plans for American Women coins

The final release for the 2022 American Women quarter dollars will be featuring Anna May Wong with the coin expected to circulate beginning October 24.

Women's suffragist, educator and political activist Nina Otero-Warren will be featured on an American Women quarter dollar scheduled for release on August 15.

Circulation release dates for the final three American Women quarter dollars of 2022 are scheduled by the U.S. Mint. Wilma Mankiller (shown) will be next on June 6 with Nina Otero-Warren in August and Anna May Wong in October.

The U.S. Mint has confirmed to Coin World the circulation release dates for the final three American Women quarter dollars to be issued during calendar year 2022.

The 2022 American Women, Wilma Mankiller quarter dollar is scheduled for a June 6 circulation release. The 2022 American Women, Nina Otero-Warren quarter dollar is set for circulation distribution on Aug. 15. And the final 2022 American Women quarter dollar, recognizing Anna May Wong, is slated for an Oct. 24 issue.

The Maya Angelou quarter dollar was released Jan. 3 and the Dr. Sally Ride quarter dollar on March 21.

Mankiller is being recognized as the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and also the first woman elected as chief of a major Native tribe.

New Mexico native María Adelina Isabel Emilia “Nina” Otero-Warren was a woman’s suffragist, educator, and politician in the United States. Otero-Warren created a legacy of civil service through her work in education, politics, and public health.

Wong Liu-tsong, known professionally as Anna May Wong, is considered to be the first Chinese American Hollywood movie star whose career spanned silent film, sound film, television, stage, and radio.

Circulation-quality coins for circulation release are struck at both the Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint. Circulation finish coins are also being struck at the San Francisco Mint for issue in 40-coin rolls, sold above face value as part of a three-roll set.

