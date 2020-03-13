U.S. Mint coin store in D.C. reopens after two years

The U.S. Mint’s Washington, D.C., coin store reopened May 16 after being closed for more than two years.

The store, where collectors and souvenir seekers can purchase U.S. Mint products, closed in March 2020 to protect employees from COVID-19.

Upon the store’s reopening, the first 50 customers to make purchases were to receive “swag bags” containing Mint collector products.

The U.S. Mint temporarily closed the store and the gift shops at its Philadelphia and Denver facilities and suspended tours on March 13, 2020, “to reduce the risk of Mint employees’ exposure to COVID-19,” according to the Mint’s 2020 announcement of the closure.

Matt Holben, associate director of sales and marketing, is quoted in a May 13 announcement explaining the Washington store’s importance: “The Coin Store in Washington, DC serves a dynamic purpose. The location attracts D.C. area visitors who may not be numismatists, thus creating an opportunity to engage the customer and share why American coinage is so important. The store is also a gathering place for our existing customers to come in and enjoy our large inventory of coins and medals.”

Mint spokesperson Michael White explained in an email interview that the “swag bags” the Mint will give to its first 50 store customers include:

➤ An American Women Quarters coin board, to hold all the 2022 American Women quarter dollars, containing a Maya Angelou quarter, with brief biographies of this year’s honorees on the reverse.

➤ Lincoln cent planchets.

➤ Educator tote bags with usmint.gov/educators branding.

➤ Maya Angelou quarter dollar stickers and Sally Ride quarter dollar stickers.

➤ Coin pencils featuring the 2022 Washington obverse.

➤ Coins For You booklet on coin collecting.

➤ U.S. Mint Kids website informational booklet.

➤ Treasury-branded holders.

The store is located at 801 9th St. NW, in Washington. Signs will be placed outside instructing visitors how to enter the store. It is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET and accepts a range of payment methods.

