U.S. Mint coin sale week happening from Sept. 19 to 25

A limited number of Proof 2019-W American Eagle gold four-coin sets are offered at a 20% discount in the weeklong sale, while supplies last.

Instead of cannibalizing unsold numismatic products from previous years to recycle the coinage metals and scrap the packaging, the United States Mint is conducting a weeklong Customer Appreciation Sale beginning at noon Eastern Time Sept. 19 to liquidate select products, offering discounts up to 30%.

The Mint is clearing out select inventories of gold, silver and clad coins to make room in storage for the slate of products scheduled for release in calendar years 2025 and 2026. Multiple 2026 products are anticipated, recognizing the nation’s semiquincentennial.

The online sale at the Mint’s website is scheduled to conclude at noon Eastern Time Sept. 25.

These products are available for a limited time only, on a first-come, first-served basis, with no household order limits, while supplies last.

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Go to usmint.gov before noon Eastern Time, Sept. 19, and click on the link to the Customer Appreciation Sale page to see which products will be offered.

According to Mint officials, the discounts reflect:

➤ 30% off select silver coins including silver Proof sets and America the Beautiful Uncirculated 5-ounce silver quarter dollars.

➤ 20% off select gold coins, including a Coin of the Year Award-winning design with the 2018 American Liberty tenth-ounce gold Proof coin, and the 2019 Proof American Eagle gold four-coin set featuring the original Family of Eagles reverse.

➤ 30% off select clad coin sets including Uncirculated coin sets and American Innovation $1 coin sets.

➤ Bags and rolls are priced at currency value plus $1 for rolls, and plus $5 for bags.

The number of each product to be offered is limited. All sales during the appreciation sale are final, with no returns permitted and all products offered “as is.”

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