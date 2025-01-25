‘U.S. Mint Coin Classroom’ website redesigned with fresh appearance

The United States Mint launched a completely overhauled Coin Classroom website Dec. 17, providing age-appropriate educational resources for teachers of students in grades kindergarten through six.

The revamp of the U.S. Mint Coin Classroom online at kids.usmint.gov is a second recent major web project for the Mint, completed since the makeover of the main site, usmint.gov, just 45 days previously, in October.

The redesigned homepage of the U.S. Mint Coin Classroom website promotes activities, games, videos, and resources for kids and educators alike, according to Mint representative Brian Martin.

The new kids site features a more streamlined look, refreshed graphics, simpler navigation, and improved mobile responsiveness. It’s the second comprehensive update to the site’s theme since 2018 and represents a joint effort by the Mint and its parent agency, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, according to Martin.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

“I enjoyed collaborating with the Mint team,” said Kate McCurley, an information technology specialist at Treasury.

“It’s rare to see a government site that’s creative and educational with games and animated characters. I hope the students and potential future numismatists enjoy interacting with the site.”

The Mint first launched its educational site in 1999, developed in accordance with Vice President Al Gore’s “Information Superhighway.” This initiative sought to build interest in coins as tangible artifacts of history, art, and math, and to encourage young people to build their own coin collections.

Considering the Mint currently reaches over a million people a year with its education program — which includes not just a website, but printed materials, videos, and events —it’s safe to say the initiative has been successful at the agency level, according to Martin.

“People don’t normally think of government I.T. as an exciting career field,” said Shanté Corbitt, I.T. specialist at the Mint. “When I showed the website to my children, they couldn’t believe this is what I get paid to do. It’s exciting to see the impact you can have on young people.”

With the arrival of exciting new Comic Art collectible products in 2025, incorporating gold coins and silver medals, and redesigned circulating coinage celebrating the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026, expect to see more from the Mint’s education team in the years to come, Martin predicts.

The U.S. Mint Coin Classroom website introduces collectors to U.S. Mint history dating back to its establishment by Congress in 1792 and continuing to the present.

The site details the development of the production of United States coins, from design through die manufacturing to eventual production and final distribution.

The website also addresses production executed at the Mint facilities in West Point, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Denver, Colorado; and San Francisco, California. Also discussed are Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., and the United States Bullion Depository in Fort Knox, Kentucky. The “Collectors’ Corner” link addresses ways to get started in collecting, how to assemble a collection and how to expand one’s numismatic interests.

The coin games with numismatic themes have been expanded to 20, with instructions on how to play each option.

The education resources link provides profiles of separate materials that target grades kindergarten and first, second and third, and fourth through sixth.

The U.S. Mint Coin Classroom’s educational resources provide at-home activities, lesson plans, and more. It uses coins to teach kids math and finance concepts, and provides general information about the Mint and coins. These resources focus primarily on grades K-6, but can be customized for any age.

Wherever possible, the resources align to acknowledged educational standards, including Common Core.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.