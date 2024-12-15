U.S. Mint calendar reveals 2025 product availability

The U.S. Mint will offer a Matte Finish Presidential silver medal Feb. 10, replicating the original 1889 Benjamin Harrison Presidential medal. A bronze example of the original is illustrated here.

The United States Mint has set several specific release dates for various 2025 numismatic products.

Products with specific release dates follow:

Jan. 2: 2025 U.S. Marine Corps 250th Anniversary single Proof and Uncirculated $5 gold coins, silver dollars, copper-nickel clad half dollars, and limited edition three-coin Proof set.

Jan. 7: 2025 American Innovation, Arkansas dollar coins in 100-coin bags and 25-coin rolls of circulation quality coins from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

Jan. 9: Proof 2025-W American Eagle 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollar; also, the limited-edition 2025 Congratulations set that includes this coin.

Jan. 28: 2025-P and 2025-D circulation quality Native American dollars (recognizing Native Hawaiian scholar, author, composer, and dancer Mary Kawena Pukui) in 25-coin rolls, 100-coin bags and 250-coin boxes of 25-coin rolls.

Feb. 4: 2025 American Women, Ida B. Wells quarter dollar 40-coin rolls, in two-roll and three-roll sets and 100-coin bags.

Feb. 10: Benjamin Harrison Presidential silver medal.

Feb. 20: Proof 2025-W American Eagle, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Right To Petition platinum $100 coin.

Feb. 27: Proof 2025-S American Women quarters copper-nickel clad five-coin set.

Additional 2025 products are also listed with just a season of issue. The remainder of the schedule can be found here.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.