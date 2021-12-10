U.S. Mint bronze medal on list for Sen. Bob Dole

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, who died Dec. 5 at age 98, was recognized with a congressional gold medal presented in 2018.

With the passing Dec. 5 of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas at age 98, collectors can remember the late public servant with bronze duplicates of the congressional gold medal authorized for Dole in 2017 and presented in 2018.

The gold medal was authorized under provisions of Public Law 115-60, signed into law Sept. 15, 2017, by President Trump. Current pricing for the 3-ounce bronze duplicate Dole medal is $160, more than four times the $39.95 the U.S. Mint charged in 2018 when the bronze Dole medal first became available. The 1.5-inch version is currently available for $20, up from the original issue price of $6.95.

The U.S. Mint raised the prices on its medals effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The Dole medal’s obverse was designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. The reverse was designed and sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill. The bronze medals are struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint.

Dole served in the Senate for 36 years. During his political career, he was widely known for his bipartisanship, which was especially evident during his work in reforming Social Security and securing passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

During a military offensive in Italy in World War II, he was seriously wounded while trying to save a fellow soldier. Despite his grave injuries, Dole recovered and was awarded two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star with an Oak Cluster for his service.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter