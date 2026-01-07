U.S. Mint bolsters product line offerings for 2026

The 2026 Semiquincentennial, Revolutionary War, quarter dollars in bags and rolls, the second of five quarter dollars to be released into circulation in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary, are slated for a March 27 issue.

The United States Mint added more than four dozen new 2026 numismatic products to its sales catalog Dec. 24, bringing the total current number of U.S. Semiquincentennial year issues to 60, although not all products are marked to celebrate the event.

The numismatic product catalog is at https://www.usmint.gov/product-schedule/2026/.

The image library is accessible at https://www.usmint.gov/news/image-library.

Specific products with subscription options are noted in the product catalog.

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The first of the five scheduled Semiquincentennial quarter dollars become available Feb. 5, with the quarter dollars featuring the Mayflower Compact design in 100-coin canvas mini-bags of from either the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint and in two-roll sets of one 40-coin roll from each production facility.

Bags are priced at $47.25 each and the roll sets at $42 per set.

For each of the 2026 quarter dollar designs, the two-roll sets are limited to three sets per order and the bags to 10 of each Mint per order.

The 2026 Revolutionary War quarter dollars in bags and rolls go on sale March 27. The Declaration of Independence quarter dollars in bags and rolls go on sale in the summer on an as yet unspecified date, as will the U.S. Constitution quarter dollars, later in the summer. The Gettysburg Address quarter dollars will be offered in bags and rolls sometime in the fall.

Spring releases include the Best of the Mint 1916-W Winged Liberty Head gold dime and companion silver medal. The Best of the Mint gold coins are being produced at the West Point Mint and the silver medals at the Philadelphia Mint.

Proof American Eagle gold numismatic products comprise the single 1-ounce $50 coins, half-ounce $25 coins, quarter-ounce $10 coins and tenth-ounce $5 coins, and the four-coin gold Proof set.

Also in the spring will be the release of the Best of the Mint 1916 Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar and companion silver medal set.

The 200-coin mixed canvas bags of 2026 Semiquincentennial half dollars from Denver and Philadelphia and two-roll sets will be offered in the spring along with two-roll sets, with each $10 roll containing 20 coins.

Other Spring 2026 releases include the 2026 American Innovation, Wisconsin, dollars in 100-coin canvas mini-bags and two-roll sets with each roll containing 25 coins; the 2026-S silver Proof set; the Proof 2026-W American Buffalo 1-ounce gold $50 coin; Matte Finish Warren G. Harding Presidential silver medal; 2026 American Innovation, California, bags and rolls; Proof Comic Art, Supergirl .9999 fine gold coin; Comic Art, Supergirl 2.5-ounce silver medal; Comic Art, Supergirl 1-ounce silver medal; 2026-W Enhanced Uncirculated American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar coin; 2026-W Enhanced Uncirculated American Eagle 1-ounce gold $50 coin. (For an explanation of the Enhanced Uncirculated finish, see https://www.coinworld.com/news/us-coins/enhanced-uncirculated-finish-offers-special-look.html.)

Summer 2026 releases include the Enhanced Uncirculated Morgan and Peace dollars, both products of the West Point Mint; Best of the Mint 1916-W Walking Liberty gold half dollar and companion silver medal; Philadelphia Mint Reverse Proof 2026 Morgan and Peace dollars; 2026 American Innovation, Minnesota, bags and rolls; Calvin Coolidge Presidential silver medal; 2026-S copper-nickel clad Proof set; Proof Comic Art, Robin .9999 fine gold coin; Comic Art, Robin 2.5-ounce silver medal; Comic Art, Robin 1-ounce silver medal; 2026-S American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof set; Best of the Mint, 1804 Draped Bust, Class I gold dollar and silver companion medal set.

Fall numismatic product releases comprise the Uncirculated 2026-W American Eagle 1-ounce palladium $25 coin; Best of the Mint 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Roman Numerals, High Relief, $20 gold coin and companion silver medal set; 2026 Morgan and Peace dollar two-coin set; Comic Art, Green Lantern .9999 gold Proof coin; Comic Art, Green Lantern 2.5-ounce silver medal; Comic Art, Green Lantern 1-ounce silver medal; and Herbert Hoover Presidential silver medal.

Only one commemorative coin program is congressionally authorized for 2026 — a three-denomination program comprising Proof and Uncirculated $5 gold coins, silver dollars and copper-nickel clad half dollar coins recognizing the FIFA World Cup Soccer event being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The FIFA World Cup products will include a three-coin Proof set.

For fall, the Denver Mint will be striking 2025 Comic Art three-medal silver sets featuring Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman; and a 2026 Comic Art silver medal set featuring Robin, Green Lantern and Supergirl.

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