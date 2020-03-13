US Coins

U.S. Mint, BEP close to public: No tours, sales areas

Public access to the tour and sales areas at U.S. Mint and Bureau of Engraving and Printing have been suspended in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Shown above is the BEP’s Washington facility.

Image courtesy of Washington.org.

Officials at the United States Mint and Bureau of Engraving and Printing have closed their facilities to the public in response to the coronavirus.

That means that public tours of thePhiladelphia and Denver Mint facilities are closed, as are the public tours of the BEP’s facilities in Washington, D.C., and Fort Worth, Texas. 

The sales areas for both agencies are also closed, including at the Mint’s Washington headquarters.

The closures at the Mint facilities are effective starting March 16; the BEP closures are effective immediately.

No dates have been given for the reopening of the public tours or sales areas. 

