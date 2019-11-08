U.S. Mint announces numismatic products for first quarter of 2020

The U.S. Mint has announced release dates for some, but not all, 2020 numismatic products.

The U.S. Mint has published online its 2020 numismatic product schedule, including specific release dates for products through March 30.

The revealed schedule does not include any initiatives the U.S. Mint is contemplating for striking special issues for release into circulation, similar to the West Point Mint-struck quarter dollars in 2019.

Neither is any specific release date announced for the Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program. Currently, it is the only commemorative coin program approved by Congress for 2020.

Comprising Proof and Uncirculated versions of a $5 gold half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad coin, each with concave obverse and convex reverse, the Basketball Hall of Fame program will introduce the first colorized U.S. coins: the program’s silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar.

U.S. Mint officials have not disclosed what color or colors will be used nor what technology will be employed to execute the colorization.

The following numismatic products with specific release dates were announced:

➤ Jan. 3 — 2020 Birth set and 2020 Happy Birthday Coin set. The Birth set will comprise the Proof 2020-S Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dime, National Park of American Samoa quarter dollar and Kennedy half dollar; the Happy Birthday set will feature the Proof cent, 5-cent, dime, half dollar and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter dollar.

➤ Jan. 7 — Proof 2019-S American Innovation, New Jersey $1 coin and an otherwise unidentified Happy Birthday Currency note.

➤ Jan. 9 — Proof 2020-W American Eagle silver dollar and 2020 Congratulations set. The Congratulations set will contain the Proof American Eagle silver dollar in special packaging.

➤ Jan. 14 — 2020-S America the Beautiful Quarters five-coin Proof set. The coins celebrate the National Park of American Samoa, Connecticut’s Weir Farm National Historic Site, U.S. Virgin Islands’ Salt Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve, Vermont’s Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park and Kansas’s Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.

➤ Jan. 30 — Proof 2020-W American Eagle platinum $100 coin, Preamble to the Declaration of Independence theme, Pursuit of Happiness design.

➤ Feb. 3 — 100-coin bags and 40-coin rolls of circulation-quality 2020 National Park of American Samoa quarter dollars from the Denver, San Francisco or Philadelphia Mints.

➤ Feb. 6 — Uncirculated 2020-P National Park of American Samoa 5-ounce silver quarter dollar.

➤ Feb. 11 — Proof 2019-S American Innovation, Georgia $1 coin.

➤ Feb. 12 — 40-coin rolls, 100-coin bags and 250-coin bags of rolled, circulation-quality 2020-P Native American $1 coins.

➤ Feb. 18 — National Park of American Samoa Three-Coin Quarters set. Includes an Uncirculated Mint set quality quarter dollar apiece from the Philadelphia and Denver mints, and a Proof quarter dollar from the San Francisco Mint.

➤ Feb. 20 — Five-coin 2020-S America the Beautiful Quarters set. Contains Proof .999 fine silver versions of the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars for 2020.

➤ Feb. 24 — Andrew Jackson Presidential 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal honoring the nation’s seventh chief executive.

➤ Feb. 27 — Standard 10-coin Proof 2020-S set. The four Proof American Innovation $1 coins will be offered later in the year in a separate four-coin set.

➤ March 24 — Ten-coin 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Uncirculated Coin set, comprising five quarter dollars apiece from the Denver and Philadelphia mints struck on specially prepared planchets with specially prepared dies.

➤ March 30 — U.S. Air Force 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medal.

The full schedule can be accessed on the Mint website here.

