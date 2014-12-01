U.S. Mint American Coin and Currency set out of stock

As of 2 p.m. Eastern Time Dec. 1, the 2014 American $1 Coin & Currency Set was listed as out of stock from the United States Mint.

When products are in an "Out of Stock" status, this means the Mint does not have an inventory of the product and there is no anticipated in-stock date, according to Mint spokesman Michael White. "Products in this status cannot be ordered online or through our customer contact center, but you can request to be reminded when the product will be returning to sale, through the 'Remind Me' function on the product detail page," White said.

According to the Mint's Nov. 23, 2014, Cumulative Numismatic Sales Report, sales of the 2014 American $1 Coin & Currency Set are 9,720 units out of a maximum issue of 50,000.

The set, offered at $13.95, contains an Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D Native American $1 Coin and a Series 2013 Federal Reserve note. The set went on sale at noon Nov. 20.