U.S. Mint adds five days to American Liberty gold coin promotion

The U.S. Mint extended to Aug. 20 its offering of a free 2018 American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin with the purchase of a 2017 American Liberty, High Relief, 225th Anniversary $100 coins. Of $100 coin's maximum mintage, 100,000 coins, by Aug. 17 still only 37,506 were reported sold. Sales of 51,823 of the $10 coin are listed, from a mintage of 135,000 pieces.

The U.S. Mint is slowly clearing some remaining inventory of Proof 2017 American Liberty gold $100 coins by offering a free gold $10 coin as a bonus with purchase.

Sales by the U.S. Mint of remaining inventory of 2017 American Liberty, High Relief, 225th Anniversary $100 coins with free bonus 2018 American Liberty tenth-ounce gold $10 coin were extended to Aug. 20, adding five days to the originally announced two-week sales window that was set to end Aug. 15.

The 2017 American Liberty 1-ounce coins are offered at $2,815 each, and the U.S. Mint would kick in the 2018 $10 coin as a premium. The $10 alone retailed for $345 per coin.

As of Aug. 17, 2022, total sales of the 2017 $100 coins, since sales opened in 2017, reached 37,506 coins, while the 2018 $10 coin totals reached 51,823 pieces.

Fewer than 2,000 additional sales of the $100 coins were recorded after the Aug. 1 launch of the gold coin bonus offer.

Collectors were notified online Aug. 15 that the bonus offer was being extended an additional five days.

The premium offer was announced in the Mint’s Summer Collector’s Guide mailed in July to several hundred-thousand Mint customers.

Sales for the Proof 2017 coin opened April 6, 2017, at $1,640 per coin. The maximum authorization was 100,000 coins, with no household-order restriction. The spot price for an ounce of pure gold in 2017 on the London market when the coin sales launched was $1,252.50.

The Proof 2018 $10 coin originally went on sale Feb. 8, 2018, at $215 per coin, when gold was $1,315.45 per ounce, with a household-order limit of five coins. The maximum mintage was 135,000 coins. In its July 24, 2022, sales report, the Mint recorded sales of 35,859 of the 2017 $100 coin and 49,436 of the 2018 $10 coin.

