U.S. Mint 2020 holiday ornaments available on Nov. 20

Mighty Minters, left, and United States Mint 2020 holiday ornaments go on sale Nov. 20. Both contain an Uncirculated 2020-P Jefferson 5-cent coin.

The Jefferson 5-cent coin in Uncirculated finish is the centerpiece of holiday ornaments offered by the U.S. Mint

The U.S. Mint is planning to offer two new holiday ornaments incorporating 2020-P Jefferson 5-cent coins with the same finish as the coins in the annual Uncirculated Coin set in each.

The bureau announced Nov. 5 that the Mighty Minters and United States Mint 2020 ornaments will go on sale at noon Eastern Time Nov. 20.

There are no mintage or product limits for either product, but household orders are limited to 15 of each ornament. The Mighty Minters ornament is offered at $27.95 and the United States Mint ornament at $29.95.

Each of the ornaments is designed so that the Uncirculated 2020-P Jefferson 5-cent coin is oriented with the Monticello reverse visible. The Jefferson portrait is not.

The Mighty Minters ornament features the 5-cent coin, reverse side out, located in the center of a snowman created by the characters Alex, Sophie, and Eli, who adorned him with a top hat, scarf, carrot nose, and a coal smile.

The ornament is made of solid brass and imitation rhodium (silver look), and a silver cord is attached for ease of display.

The packaging replicates the artwork of the ornament design on the front and the back contains information about the coin and the Mighty Minters featured on the ornament.

The United States Mint 2020 ornament depicts the coin centered in a reflective, seven-point snowflake.

Hand-crafted and produced in solid brass, this decoration has an imitation rhodium finish. A blue ribbon is attached to the top of the ornament for easy display.

