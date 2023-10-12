U.S. Marine Corps medal in bronze on sale in December

The bronze version of the U.S. Marine Corps medal will be offered for sale to the public beginning Dec. 14.

Public sales of the bronze version of the United States Marine Corps medal will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Dec. 14.

The medal retails for $20 each.

The bronze alloy used for the composition of the medal planchets is 95% copper and 5% zinc.

Struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint, the 40.6-millimeter Matte Finish medal with a plain edge in the latest in a series of medals honoring U.S. personnel in six different military service branches. Two sizes in silver and a bronze version of each medal are being issued.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The obverse of the Marine Corps medal features three Marines with M4 rifles moving ashore just after an amphibious landing. In the foreground, one of the Marines lies hidden in the grass, providing cover for the other two about to crest the hill, while a U.S. warship is seen in the distance. Inscriptions are U.S. MARINE CORPS, and EVERY MARINE A RIFLEMAN.

The obverse was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Emily Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The reverse designs depicts the familiar Marine Corps eagle, globe, and anchor emblem encircled by a rope border. Its core values, HONOR, COURAGE, and COMMITMENT, and the Marine Corps motto SEMPER FIDELIS (“Always Faithful”), are inscribed around the outer border.

AIP artist Laurie J. Musser designed the medal’s reverse, which was sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

The 1-ounce silver version went on sale Sept. 11 and is currently on “back order.” Struck on the same 1-ounce .999 fine silver planchets as are used for the American Eagle silver dollar, it is priced at $75.

A 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver version went on sale at $160 from the U.S. Mint on July 15, 2022, and within the week sold more than 9,000 pieces from its 10,000-piece mintage.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.