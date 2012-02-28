U.S. Coin Signature Auction

Heritage is featuring selections from the Dr. John Y. Harper, Jr. Collection in their March 8-11 US Coin Signature Auction, to be held in New York City. The offerings from this collection feature dozens of quality coins that are available to others for the first time in decades.

Dr. John Y. Harper, Jr. is a practicing opthamologist who has been an active collector since the mid-1970s. A frequent customer of Steve Ivy Numismatic Auctions (a predecessor firm of Heritage), he became known as "the guy with the microscope" for carrying his preferred accessory with him to auction lot viewing. As he refined his collecting sensibilities, he honed in on US coins that were, in his words, "interesting or important."

Early coins are a strength of this collection. Dr. Harper's most famous coin is his 1795 Jefferson Head cent, VF25 NGC, acquired from Denis W. Loring in 1981 and formerly of the Garrett Collection. Another 18th century coin, his Fine Details example of the 1792 half disme, is similarly important. His collection contains more than just early coins, however; a 20th century highlight is his 1942/1 dime, graded MS65 Full Bands by PCGS and certified in a slim first-generation holder.

This collection and the rest of the outstanding coins in the New York Signature Auction are open for bidding now at HA.com/1168.