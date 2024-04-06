U.S. Army medal scheduled for May release

The 1-ounce silver U.S. Army medal will bear the same designs as the 2.5-ounce version, illustrated.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver United States Army medal will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time May 15.

Advance orders may be placed at $75 per medal through the U.S. Mint’s subscription option.

The 40.6-millimeter medal is to be struck with a plain edge and Matte Finish at the Philadelphia Mint, but will not bear the facility’s P Mint mark.

The 1-ounce medal will bear the same designs as the limited edition 50.8-millimeter, 2.5-ounce silver Matte Finish medal that sold out of its maximum release of 10,000 medals at $160 per medal.

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The 1-ounce medal has no mintage ceiling.

The U.S. Army medal’s obverse design was executed by now former U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Lucas Durham and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Craig A. Campbell.

The obverse design depicts Continental and modern soldiers “at the ready” with the weapons of their respective eras. They represent the continuity of the U.S. Army since its beginning and its continuing mission to defend our country. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES ARMY, and SINCE 1775.

The medal’s reverse was designed by AIP designer Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

The reverse juxtaposes the seven core values of the Army against the U.S. Army flag, with both the flag and its streamers lifted by a breeze. The streamers from several major battles have visible text.

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