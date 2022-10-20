U.S. Air Force medal now available in bronze

Bronze version of the U.S. Air Force medal is available.

Collectors can now place orders with the U.S. Mint for the 1.5-inch bronze version of the United States Air Force medal.

The bronze medal is available for $20. It is composed of 95% copper and 5% zinc.

Designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Paul C. Balan and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill, the medal’s obverse depicts a fighter jet pilot alongside F-22 fighter jets with a stylized landscape below.

The reverse design by AIP designer Jamie Franki, sculpted by Hemphill, shows three spires of the Air Force Memorial. Surrounding the memorial are members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

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The medal is one in a series of bronze and silver issues offered by the U.S. Mint celebrating the various U.S. armed services.

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