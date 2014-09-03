U.S. Mint sells American Eagle platinum bullion coins in August

Authorized purchasers bought 700 ounces of American Eagle platinum bullion coins from the United States Mint in August.

The number of the 700 1-ounce platinum bullion coins sold in August equals the number of coins sold in June.

No platinum bullion coins were purchased from the Mint by the authorized purchasers in July.

Sales of American Eagle platinum bullion coins began in March, the first time the coins had been offered by the Mint since 2008.

So far in 2014, the Mint has sold 13,600 ounces of platinum bullion coins, with 10,000 ounces purchased in March. Sales totaled 1,200 ounces in April, 1,000 ounces in May and, as noted, 700 ounces each in June and August.

The Mint sells its gold, platinum and silver bullion coins to a network of authorized purchasers, which in turn sell the coins into the wholesale and retail markets. Authorized purchasers buy the bullion coins at their bullion value plus a small premium.

The American Eagle platinum bullion coin program was introduced in 1997. The Mint has offered tenth-ounce, quarter-ounce, half-ounce and 1-ounce bullion coins during the life of the program, though no fractional pieces have been sold since 2008.