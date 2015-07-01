June American Eagle silver bullion sales more than double May's

Though it was a strong June for U.S. Mint American Eagle silver bullion sales, total sales over the first six months of 2015 are down from 2014.

Sales of the U.S. Mint's American Eagle silver bullion coins totaled 4,840,000 ounces in June 2015, up from 2,023,500 ounces in May, and up compared to the 2,692,000 ounces sold in June 2014, according to Mint figures posted online July 1.

Even after the strong June sales, total Mint silver American Eagle bullion sales through the first six months of 2015 are down over the same period last year.

To date, 21,786,000 ounces of silver American Eagle bullion coins have been sold in 2015. During the first six months of 2014, 24,128,500 ounces were sold.