U.S. Mint High Relief gold coin release is less than 24 hours away

The 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin goes on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Daylight Time July 30, priced at $1,490 each.

1. Counting it down

When the U.S. Mint releases its 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief $100 gold coin at noon ET Thursday, it will be the first-ever U.S. gold coin of that denomination made available. But don't expect it to be available for long.

The most recent highly anticipated Mint release was the Harry Truman Coin and Chronicles Set featuring a Reverse Proof Presidential dollar coin, which sold out in 15 minutes on June 30. It will be interesting to see how long the American Liberty sticks around.

2. Speaking of Coin and Chronicles ...

"When the 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set - John F. Kennedy goes on sale at noon Eastern Time Sept. 15, collectors will have twice as many sets available to purchase as were originally planned."

3. Silver returns with a bang

"When the United States Mint resumed sales July 27 of 2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins to its authorized purchasers after a three-week interruption, it sold 1,323,500 of the coins in a single day."

4. Precious metals pricing

