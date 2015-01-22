Mint releases design submissions for Ultra High Relief coin

UPDATE: The Commission of Fine Arts has made their recommendations on the 2015 High Relief gold coin designs. Full story here.

The United States Mint released design submissions for the 2015 High Relief gold coin and silver medal at 2 p.m. Eastern Time Jan. 22, just as the Commission of Fine Arts was scheduled to begin its review of the designs.

The coinage versions of the designs are shown here. The Mint also released the medallic versions of the designs, which have renditions identical to those on the coinage versions, but lack the statutory inscriptions required on the coin. The medallic designs are not shown here.

Mint officials are now using the term "High Relief" rather than "Ultra High Relief" to describe the coin.

Details about the recommendations of the Commission of Fine Arts and the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (it meets Jan. 27 and 28) will be published as soon as they become available.