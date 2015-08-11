U.S. Mint's Rhett Jeppson meets show-goers: Something Social

U.S. Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson met with ANA World's Fair of Money attendees during a signing on Aug. 11, 2015.

U.S. Mint Principal Deputy Director Rhett Jeppson, President Obama's pick to become the nex director of the Mint, was on hand at the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money Tuesday to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony then sign for, and chat with, show attendees.

