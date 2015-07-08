U.S. Mint opens sales of John F. Kennedy $1 Coin Cover July 16

The John F. Kennedy Presidential $1 Coin Cover is due out July 16 from the U.S. Mint.

The following is a news release from the United States Mint:

The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for the 2015 John F. Kennedy $1 Coin Cover (product code P55) July 16 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The John F. Kennedy $1 Coin Cover is the 35th issue in the United States Mint American Presidency $1 Coin Cover Series. This limited edition coin cover includes two circulating finish Kennedy Presidential $1 coins from the first day of production at the bureau’s facilities—March 5, 2015 (Philadelphia facility), and March 3, 2015 (Denver facility). The coins are mounted on a display card placed inside an envelope with a Red, White, and Blue (Forever) stamp. The cover also features President Kennedy’s portrait and the postmark of July 16, 2015, Brookline, MA, which marks the day the United States Mint issued the coin cover. Only 35,000 units will be produced.

Orders will be accepted at the United States Mint’s online catalog and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech- impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Please visit the bureau’s website for information about shipping options.

The United States Mint American Presidency $1 Coin Covers can also be purchased through the bureau's Product Enrollment Program. To learn more about this convenient ordering method, please review the FAQs.