U.S. coin capturing history: Edison sparks a new future

In 2004, a silver dollar was issued to commemorate Thomas Edison’s life and inventions.

Thomas Edison’s patent for the light bulb was one of some 1,000 patents he earned during his life.

No inventor may have had a broader effect on modern life than Thomas A. Edison.

Proceeding from the phonograph, stock ticker, motion picture camera and long-lasting electrical light bulb, Edison’s imprint is felt in nearly every home in America.

The “Wizard of Menlo Park” received more than 1,000 patents for his inventions, which helped establish multiple industries across various platforms. There are detractors, however, who point out other contributors to the sciences, and electricity specifically, that are overlooked (like Nikola Tesla and George Westinghouse).

In 2004, the U.S. Mint issued a silver dollar in celebration of the 125th anniversary of Edison’s first successful light bulb, which was developed in 1879.

An image of the inventor appears on the obverse of the coin, with his light bulb on the reverse.

