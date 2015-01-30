U.S. Marshals Service commemorative coin sales

The gold $5 half eagles are struck at the West Point Mint and will bear the W Mint mark. Shown is the Proof version.

The Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars are being struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark. Shown is the Proof.

The Uncirculated version of the copper-nickel clad half dollar, shown, is struck at the Denver Mint with the D Mint mark. The Proof version is struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

The U.S. Marshals Service featured prominently in the coin collecting community the week of Jan. 25.

Members of the service on Jan. 28 arrested Tommy Thompson, federal fugutive and finder of the SS Central America treasure; and the U.S. Mint began sales of three commemorative coins honoring the service Jan. 29 (see Coin World's extensive coverage here).

The Mint's program opened sales Jan. 29 and commemorates the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Marshals Service. The program offers a gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar, each available in Proof and Uncirculated versions. A three-coin Proof set featuring one of each of the denominations is also offered. The coins are available from the U.S. Mint, and are being promoted by the U.S. Marshals Service, which stands to benefit from the surcharges raised if statutory standards are met.

Here are the Mint's figures for the first day of sales for the coins:

Proof 2015 gold $5 half eagle: 2,698

Uncirculated 2015 gold $5 half eagle: 2,323

Proof 2015 silver dollar: 24,057

Uncirculated 2015 silver dollar: 10,200

Proof 2015 copper-nickel clad half dollar: 14,212

Uncirculated 2015 copper-nickel clad half dollar: 7,649

2015 Three-Coin Proof set: 9,421

If surcharges are paid out, they will go to benefit the United States Marshals Museum, now being built; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children; the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund; and the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Foundation.

When completed, the U.S. Marshals Museum "will educate, inspire, and entertain visitors with state-of-art exhibits highlighting the 225 year history and achievements of America's oldest federal law enforcement agency, from their creation in 1789 to the present," according to the museum website.

