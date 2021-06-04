Tyrant Collection to be at ANA’s World’s Fair of Money

Among the many highlights of the “U.S. Type Coins from the Tyrant Collection” exhibit at the convention will be this 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERI. cent, graded PCGS Specimen 65.

The King of Siam set will be displayed in public for the first time in more than a decade as part of the $100 million “U.S. Type Coins from the Tyrant Collection” exhibit at the 2021 Chicago World’s Fair of Money.

U.S. Type Coins from the Tyrant Collection will be a featured attraction at the 2021 World's Fair of Money.

For the first time ever, the public will be able to see the type set of more than 400 U.S. coins from the Tyrant Collection when it goes on exhibit at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money, Aug. 10 to 14, in suburban Chicago.

Ranging in date from 1793 to 1964, many of these historic coins are the finest known of their kind, according to a press release from the ANA.

The centerpiece of the exhibit will be the King of Siam Proof set, which was originally presented in 1836 by the U.S. State Department to the King of Siam (now Thailand) as a gift on behalf of President Andrew Jackson.

“This is the first time in over a decade that the full, fabled King of Siam set will be publicly displayed, and we’re delighted the set — in addition to the superb U.S. type coins — will be at the World’s Fair of Money,” said Kim Kiick, executive director of the ANA. “The unique King of Siam set will be accompanied by the leather-covered wood box that contained the presentation coins given 185 years ago to Rama III, the King of Siam. The ship’s log from the USS Peacock on that important diplomatic mission will also be displayed.”

The legendary set’s coins range in denomination from an 1834 Classic Head copper half cent to an 1804 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Plain 4 gold $10 eagle. A Class I 1804 Draped Bust silver dollar graded Proof 67 by the Professional Coin Grading Service is also included.

“The entire, incomparable exhibit, entitled ‘U.S. Type Coins from The Tyrant Collection,’ is insured for $100 million,” said Ira Goldberg, CEO of Goldberg Coins and Collectibles Inc. in Los Angeles, which is sponsoring the exhibit. “The display will cover all U.S. types and sub-types, circulation strikes and proofs, from 1793 Liberty Cap half cents through the 1907 Saint-Gaudens Ultra High Relief $20 and everything in between to 1964. This undoubtedly will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see all these historic coins together.”

In addition to the King of Siam set, a few of the many other highlights of the exhibit include:

➤ 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERI. cent, PCGS Specimen 65.

➤ 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle dime, PCGS Specimen 67, Certified Acceptance Corp. stickered.

➤ 1797 Draped Bust, Small Eagle half dollar, PCGS Mint State 66, CAC stickered.

➤ 1907 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra High Relief gold double eagle, PCGS Proof 68.

Special display cases with LED lighting were constructed for the Tyrant Collection exhibits, and each coin’s obverse and reverse is shown with enlarged, color photographs for easy viewing. Detailed catalogs with information and superb illustrations of each coin in the exhibit will be available at the convention.

Hosted by the American Numismatic Association, the World’s Fair of Money will be held in Hall A of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, a suburb of Chicago. Public hours are Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 11 to 13, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Health and safety protocols will be in effect at the convention center.

